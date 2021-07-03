Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $888.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

