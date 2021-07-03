Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

