Watsco Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Watsco stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 12 month low of $139.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.