Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 6,301 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

