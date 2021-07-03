Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

