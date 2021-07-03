Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 537,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

