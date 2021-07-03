Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WBS traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 537,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.