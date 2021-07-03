Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after buying an additional 1,320,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 100,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.