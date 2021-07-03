Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 164,345 Shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,345 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition II were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCCU. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,300,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $673,000.

Shares of ROCCU stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

