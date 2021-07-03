Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 72,694 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Lyft worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,418 shares of company stock worth $14,107,723 over the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYFT opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

