Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5,454.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 100,960 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.