Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 2.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $287,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $20.13 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

