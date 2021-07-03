Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 177,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11,304.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 160,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 158,601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 38.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

