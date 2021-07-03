Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,683,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 424,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.