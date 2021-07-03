Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807,463 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

