Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.