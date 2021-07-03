Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Update

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

NYSE WLK opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

