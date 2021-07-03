Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP opened at C$6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.90.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.