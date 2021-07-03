Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 516,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,115. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

