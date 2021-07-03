WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 156.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00402936 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.