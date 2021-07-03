Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $79.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

