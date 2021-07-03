Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 660.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.61 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.