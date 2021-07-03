Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 405 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 94.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.30.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

