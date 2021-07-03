Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

