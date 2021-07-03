Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 68.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

