Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 85.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.