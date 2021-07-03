Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.