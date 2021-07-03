Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

