Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 85.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 211.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

