Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $695.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $467.55 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

