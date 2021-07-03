Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGD. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

