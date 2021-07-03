Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

