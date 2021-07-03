Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 750 ($9.80).

WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 874 ($11.42).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 864.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 17.75 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.