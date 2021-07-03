WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.