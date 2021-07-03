xBTC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $119.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. xBTC has a market capitalization of $997,018.17 and approximately $119.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00134104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00170878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.04 or 0.99940481 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,946,040 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,882 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

