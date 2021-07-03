XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $45.81. XPeng shares last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 470,181 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $219,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $24,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

