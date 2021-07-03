XTRABYTES (XBY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $330.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $330.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00169739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

