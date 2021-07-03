XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GVA stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.