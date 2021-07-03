XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,607. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

