XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $276,000 Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.