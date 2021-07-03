XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

