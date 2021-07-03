XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE:SI opened at $107.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.05. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.