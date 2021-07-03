XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,870 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

