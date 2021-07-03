XTX Topco Ltd Takes $268,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,640,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,344 shares in the last quarter. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

