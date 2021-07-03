XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 104,902 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

