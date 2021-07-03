Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yunhong International stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

