Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce $194.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $682.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ACEL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $121,136.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,713,364.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,718 shares of company stock worth $1,873,576. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

