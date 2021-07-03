Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post sales of $156.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $150.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $628.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $630.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $662.00 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $671.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 179,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

