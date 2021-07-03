Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.76. CNB Financial posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.54. 58,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,673. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $397.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.