Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report sales of $784.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $798.67 million and the lowest is $772.20 million. II-VI posted sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

