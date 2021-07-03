Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.08). Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TWIN stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.